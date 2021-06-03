Big step for new quarantine facility

Returning Australian travellers from overseas arrive in Melbourne. Federal support for a purpose-built quarantine facility is expected to be announced soon. Picture: Ian Currie

Returning Australian travellers from overseas arrive in Melbourne. Federal support for a purpose-built quarantine facility is expected to be announced soon. Picture: Ian Currie

The Morrison Government is expected to green light a purpose built quarantine facility just outside Melbourne possibly as early as Friday morning.

NCA NewsWire understands the federal government has given a memorandum of understanding to the Victorian government to sign on to regarding the quarantine proposal.

The Victorian government had asked for federal support to construct the facility, which had been met with a positive response from Treasurer Josh Frydenberg earlier on Thursday.

The state’s preferred site was Mickleham in Melbourne’s north, with Avalon, which also has an international airport and is located 15km from Geelong CBD, touted as the alternative.

But it’s understood the federal government prefers the Avalon site about 45km southwest of Melbourne due to its proximity to the airport.

Victoria, which is in its fourth lockdown, has been desperately calling out for a quarantine facility to house returning international passengers to take the pressure of hotels being used as 14-day quarantine hubs.

Mr Frydenberg said the federal government was working through the details of the proposal, which it broadly supported, hinting a location near Avalon Airport was favourable.

“We have been working through the details of that proposal and we’ve said publicly that we’re favourably disposed and a decision is imminent,” he told 3AW radio on Thursday.

“This designated facility that Victoria has proposed for quarantine is over and above the existing hotel quarantine facility.

“Avalon does have some very positive characteristics to it, obviously being near an airport and that’s relevant in this case.”

Acting Premier James Merlino said the government was waiting for a definitive answer from its federal counterparts.

“The federal government just needs to give us the tick on the site, and the tick on the funding, and we will crack on and get this thing built, and whilst we need it for Covid response, we will operate that facility,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Mr Merlino said the key in negotiations was ensuring the purpose-built facility would lower the risk in hotel quarantine, and cater to travellers deemed the highest risk.

“We will not accept a model that doesn’t lower risk in hotel quarantine and has an indefinite capacity increase in our hotel quarantine system. This is all about making our state and our nation safer,” he said.



An announcement on federal Covid support measures for locked-down Victorians may also be forthcoming later on Thursday.

“We’re looking at those decisions today. I don’t want to pre-empt details,” Mr Frydenberg said.

He added any relief would temporary and targeted.

Originally published as Big step for new quarantine facility