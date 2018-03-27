Big surf and wind set to hit the Capricorn Coast

Capricorn coast surfers and kite surfers will be happy with the predicted increase in wind and swell over the coming days.

STRAP in for a couple of windy days coming up if you live on the Capricorn Coast.

Bureau of Meteorology's Aditi Sharan said the remains of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris was predicted to impact upon the Capricorn Coast as it moved westwards into the central Coral Sea through the middle part of the week.

On Wednesday, Ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris was expected produce a freshening southerly air flow onto the central coast with some showers likely about the coast.

Consequently, Ms Sharan said the Bureau was issuing strong wind warning with the Capricorn Coast, which is set to receive winds from the south-east between 25-30 knots inshore and 33 knots during evening.

Wednesday wind prediction BoM

Swells travelling east to south-east were expected to be 1-2m inshore and 2-3m offshore.

Ms Sharan advised boaties to check latest forecast before taking to the water and to heed of the warning in place.

Current rainfall radar 1pm BoM

On Thursday, the tropical low in the Coral Sea is expected to continue to extend a fresh air flow onto the central and southern coast with a slight to medium chance of showers, more likely about exposed parts of the coast.

The weather was expected to become fine and mostly sunny about the east coast between Rockhampton and Cairns as a southerly flow extends a drier, stable air mass into the area.

Tuesday rain prediction BoM

Ms Sharan said there was a high (70%) chance of showers around Capricornia today with Rockhampton expecting 2.5mm, Yeppoon 6.4mm and 4mm in Gladstone with inland expected to be drier.

She didn't expect too much rainfall activity tomorrow, but going into the weekend some light showers were expected.

Daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s were expected for the rest of the week.