Big task for young sprinting giant

Master Jamie, pictured with jockey Chris Whiteley on board, will race in the $90K QTIS 3YO Handicap (1200m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

Master Jamie, pictured with jockey Chris Whiteley on board, will race in the $90K QTIS 3YO Handicap (1200m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

HORSE RACING: Rockhampton’s young sprinting giant Master Jamie faces a herculean task on weights when he contests the $90K QTIS 3YO Handicap (1200m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

Not that he hasn’t earned it, mind you, but Master Jamie will lug 63.5kg under jockey Les Tilley, a big saddle and possibly a lead bag.

To make matters even a little more complex, Master Jamie has drawn awkwardly at barrier 8 in what is likely to be a 14-horse field.

“Naturally we don’t like to see our horses given big weights but I can’t say he doesn’t deserve it on his record,” trainer and part-owner Graeme Green said last night on the eve of heading south with his champ.

Master Jamie, a dual Brisbane winner, is undoubtedly one of Australia’s most consistent young racehorses.

He has assembled 11 wins and three placings from his 14 starts while earning prize money of $334,225.

On no fewer than six occasions he has carried 60kg or more in his career and on that basis his efforts are highly commendable.

He first won with 60kg in Rockhampton last May before progressing and winning there under 61kg in June 2019.

Returning from a spell on November 19 he ran second with 61.5kg before winning at his next start at Callaghan Park nine days later with 61.5kg.

On February 9 this year he won under 61kg at Eagle Farm in a similar class race and over the same 1200m trip that he faces on Saturday.

Then at his first start back in four months just nine days ago, Master Jamie was caught in the last bound under 63.5kg by Raiden in a Rockhampton Open (1100m).

“If he puts in a performance like that last start under the big weight which just dragged him down a little bit near the finish I’ll be over the moon,” Green said.

“The horse is bright in himself but it is a big task. It’s a big task down there (Brisbane) under his big weight as they are no mugs but I’m sure he will be very competitive.”.

The trainer said while the $60k Rockhampton Newmarket (1200m) on July 17 was penned-in as Master Jamie’s next start it was so on a conditional basis.

“Look, the Newmarket is only one race, as one of his owners Ron White said with me this morning. Naturally we hope to go there but if I am not happy with the horse or, for that matter, his weight for that race, he won’t start.

“We can always go on say for the Mackay Newmarket or try and find a set weights race for him maybe in Brisbane. We will just have to wait and see,” Green said.

Waiting has been something Mark Lehmann, the trainer of another brilliant Rockhampton sprinter in Bat A Kat, has become accustomed to doing.

Bat A Kat is one of the 137 entries for the bumper TAB race meeting at Callaghan Park in Rockhampton next Tuesday.

A lightly raced five year old Bat A Kat is expected to resume racing in the $19K Open Handicap (1200m).

Five times a winner and as many times a runner up from just 12 starts, Bat A Kat (bag g 5 Falvelon-Regal Megan) has not raced since running the worst race of his career when last at Eagle Farm on December 22, 2018.

A dual Doomben winner at 1050m and 1350m, Bat A Kat was originally prepared by Darryl Hansen at the Sunshine Coast but has been under the care of Mark Lehmann since commencing his long comeback campaign.

He is raced by Lehmann’s wife Kerry and long-time friend Marino Katsenevas who raced Bat A Kat’s mother the flying Regal Megan.

Bat A Kat trialled in March and again on June 8 at Yeppoon when he was a challenging second to Master Jamie over 900m.