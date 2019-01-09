Big title games launching in 2019

COMING SOON: Metro Exodus will be available to play this February.

TRADITIONALLY the first couple of months of a year are relatively quiet in terms of AAA games releases, but 2019 looks set to buck that trend with some big titles launching in the near future.

Here's a look at some of the bigger releases on the radar:

Resident Evil 2 (PC/PS4/Xbox One, January 25)

A REMAKE of the hugely popular survival-horror game from 1998, this title casts the player as a police officer and a university student trying to escape from a city which has been overrun by the undead during the zombie apocalypse.

Civilization VI: The Gathering Storm (PC, February 14)

THE latest expansion for the epic turn-based strategy game that literally puts you in charge of human history adds climate change and global warming to the world, as well as introducing several new civilisations, including the Maori.

Metro: Exodus (PC/PS4/Xbox One, February 15)

THE third game in the Metro series, set in Russia after a nuclear war has wiped out most of the world, puts the player back in Artyom the Spartan Ranger's boots as he and his comrades set out in search of a new life - and overcome new dangers.

Far Cry: New Dawn (PC/PS4/Xbox One, February 15)

CONTINUING the theme of post-apocalyptic settings is this sequel to Far Cry 5. Set 17 years after the end of the previous game, the player finds themselves in a Mad Max-esque rural Montana, US, where a pair of twins leading a savage gang of bandits are terrorising Hope County and its residents.

Crackdown 3 (PC/Xbox One, February 15)

DELAYED from an original 2016 launch, the third game in the open-world action adventure series has a focus on explosions and destruction, to the point where one gameplay mode will feature a fully-destructible city.

The Division will be available for gamers to play on March 15. Contributed

Anthem (PC/PS4/Xbox One, February 22)

THIS open-world science-fiction action game allows you to don a powered exosuit and work alone or with other players in a massive shared world with plenty of adventure, loot and danger. There will be ruins to explore, strange creatures to fight, and plenty of weapons and upgrades for the player's exosuit as well.

Trials Rising (PC/PS4/Xbox One/Switch, February 26)

THE latest addition to the popular motorcycle stunt series challenges players to overcome a series of challenges and obstacles - not the least of which is physics - with levels set all around the world, including MtEverest and the Pyramids in Egypt.

Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC, March 7)

THE popular and highly regarded Total War series heads to Ancient China c. 250AD for its latest instalment, allowing players to command large armies fighting for control of the country during a turbulent time.

Players will also be able to choose a more realistic style or opt for one incorporating mythic and legendary elements too.

The Division 2 (March 15)

SET in Washington DC a short time after a deadly plague has ravaged the country, this multiplayer shooter casts the player as a member of an elite government military squad responding to a distress call from the city and dealing with both the aftermath of the plague as well as the various factions now calling the area home.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (March 22)

A SAMURAI-THEMED action-adventure video game set during the Sengoku era of Japan in the 16th century, Sekiro casts you as a warrior seeking revenge against a rogue samurai who killed your lord and took your arm in the process.