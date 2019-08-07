Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One mum has saved nearly $200 on Bonds baby clothes in the sale. Picture: Big W Families
One mum has saved nearly $200 on Bonds baby clothes in the sale. Picture: Big W Families
Life

Big W dupe of $2k item flying off shelves

by Rebekah Scanlan
7th Aug 2019 9:25 AM

HAVING kids is bloody expensive.

In fact, the average cost of raising a child in Australia is as much as $170 a week, according to the Australian Institute of Family Studies.

And that doesn't even cover the cost of all the "stuff" you need. Car seats, cribs, nappies, bottles … the list is endless.

Which is why parents go nuts whenever an offer rolls by that can help ease the financial stress of parenthood.

At the start of the month, Big W launched its bi-annual Bub&Me baby event sale - offering a bunch of different baby-related goodies at cut price.

Among the bargains is a $249 pram, down from $299, that shoppers are comparing to the designer brand Bugaboo - that costs up to $2000.

The Big W Haven stroller is being described as a dupe of a designer variety — and costs just $250 in the sale. Picture: Supplied
The Big W Haven stroller is being described as a dupe of a designer variety — and costs just $250 in the sale. Picture: Supplied

On Instagram, mums have been frothing over The Mother's Choice 3-in-1 Haven four-wheel stroller.

"That's way better than the pram I got for over double the price," one woman said.

"Fantastic for that price. I loved the bassinet pram when my kids were little," another wrote.

"This is so good for the price," someone else added.

On Facebook, one parent gave it a five-star review, commenting that it was "everything we wanted in a pram" thanks to the fact it can be used as a seat or a bassinet.

A Bugaboo stroller can cost as much as $2000. Picture: Instagram / Bugaboo
A Bugaboo stroller can cost as much as $2000. Picture: Instagram / Bugaboo

Leanne MacDonald, GM of category and product development at Mother's Choice, told news.com.au: "The Haven stroller is really the hero product in that range for first-time mums. The Haven is classified as a comfort stroller, which means it's comfortable for the baby but also really easy and comfortable for the caregiver to use and push around."

The deal began on August 1 and runs until the 14th. If you're not on the hunt for a new pram, there's heaps of other items parents are loving.

One mum has saved nearly $200 on Bonds baby clothes in the sale. Picture: Big W Families
One mum has saved nearly $200 on Bonds baby clothes in the sale. Picture: Big W Families

One mum shared a receipt of her $186.82 savings made on the Bonds babywear offer, which gives Woolworths Rewards members 50 per cent off the entire range.

"Thank you Big W," she captioned the post, which has since gathered heaps of attention. Other key offers during the sale include Huggies jumbo nappies down to $24, a saving of $6, and Tommee Tippee cups at 25 per cent off.

 

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

More Stories

bargains parenting advice parenting hack

Top Stories

    And the winner of CQ's best customer service is...

    premium_icon And the winner of CQ's best customer service is...

    News A Yeppoon butcher who learned his trade from the 'old-school guys'

    MORNING REWIND: Shocking CQ crash footage stuns the internet

    MORNING REWIND: Shocking CQ crash footage stuns the internet

    News From a blood shortage to a viral anti-drug video, catch up now

    Jealousy issues lead CQ man to extended stay in jail

    premium_icon Jealousy issues lead CQ man to extended stay in jail

    Crime His threatening text messages took jealousy to the next level.