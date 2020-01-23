Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than 2.6 million free books written by The Wiggles are expected to be given away from January 30.
More than 2.6 million free books written by The Wiggles are expected to be given away from January 30.
News

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Someone's giving out FREE Wiggles books

23rd Jan 2020 2:18 PM

If anyone can teach a toddler about washing their hands, staying safe in the car, or understanding their feelings, it's The Wiggles.

Which is why families will be keen to get their hands on a free eight-part series by the children's supergroup called 'Here To Help', set to be given away weekly at Big W.

More than 2.6 million books are expected to be given away from January 30 nationally as part of Big W's Free Books program.

The educational books aimed at growing toddlers and preschoolers, and authored by The Wiggles, cover topics including water, car and home safety, feelings, hygiene and more.

Authored by The Wiggles, the 8-part “Here to Help” book series shares all the important things toddlers need to know as they grow.
Authored by The Wiggles, the 8-part “Here to Help” book series shares all the important things toddlers need to know as they grow.

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field said the series was all about showing children important life lessons in an engaging way.

"When other family members become involved or encourage the reading experience it can lead to a very positive, worthwhile, bonding moment," he said.

For the first time since the program launched, the books will also be available on BIG W's YouTube channel, read by The Wiggles each week so people who don't live near a store can access the program.

Books will be released weekly from all BIG W stores nationally on January 30 with no purchase necessary.

big w children editors picks education free stuff give away reading the wiggles

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged for violent Kern Arcade armed robbery

        premium_icon Man charged for violent Kern Arcade armed robbery

        News The offender attempted to drag the victim out of the vehicle and threatened him with a knife.

        Reopening of St Paul’s Cathedral

        premium_icon Reopening of St Paul’s Cathedral  

        News There will be a special Reopening Service at 5pm on Saturday 25 January, supported...

        • 23rd Jan 2020 1:10 PM
        Capricornia MP backs hazard and emissions reduction plan

        premium_icon Capricornia MP backs hazard and emissions reduction plan

        News Landry supports bushfire hazard reduction burns national standard.

        Offender charger over alleged hotel gelblaster shooting

        premium_icon Offender charger over alleged hotel gelblaster shooting

        Crime He aimed the replica weapon at a staff member at the Leichardt Hotel