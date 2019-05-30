Menu
These Tefal pans have dropped from $299 to $149.50.
Smarter Shopping

Big W’s massive half-price flash sale

by Shireen Khalil
30th May 2019 4:45 PM

The time has come - Big W's massive half-price flash sale has officially kicked off.

Just months after announcing it would be closing 30 stores due to declining profits, the Aussie retailer has launched The Big Sale, slashing prices on more than 800 items by 50 per cent.

Bargain hunters can find heaps of reduced prices on major homeware brands including Tefal, Decor and Sistema.

For those looking to nab a good beauty bargain, brands such as Rimmel, Max Factor, Nude By Nature and Australis will be discounted.

Max Factor's Lasting Performance Foundation, is selling for $17.97 down from $35.95, and the brand's popular precision liquid eyeliner is $12.95 down from $17.97.

Homewares are among the flash sale items.

 

There are also discounts on make up.

 

Bedding is also on sale, which is good timing considering southern Australia is the grip of a cold snap, with Jason Wool Quilt's are selling for between $49.50 to $64.50.

There's also a huge range of cookware and food storage containers included in the sale.

A set of Tefal saucepans that usually sell for $300 are reduced to $149.50.

The sale lasts until June 2 or until stocks last and is available online and in store.

 

These Tefal pans have dropped from $299 to $149.50.

