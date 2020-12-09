‘Big wake up call’: Single mum in court over drugs

Laura Jane Elizabeth Harvey, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, and one count each of drug driving and failing to dispose of a hypodermic syringe. Picture: iStock

A SINGLE mother said she had been given a “big wake up call” after pleading guilty to a number of drug related matters in Rockhampton Magistrates Court, four days after being sentenced to a term of imprisonment in Rockhampton District Court for a robbery and burglary offence.

Laura Jane Elizabeth Harvey, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, and one count each of drug driving and failing to dispose of a hypodermic syringe.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police intercepted a vehicle on Denham St, Rockhampton, at 7.30pm on May 2 for a licence check.

Ms King said that after a short conversation, all three occupants, including Harvey, were detained for a search.

Harvey told police she had a gel blaster in the boot of the vehicle inside a bag.

Police found a white duffel bag, and inside the bag was a gel blaster and small red purse, which contained 12.1g of marijuana.

Harvey told police she had given the purse to her partner earlier in the day to collect marijuana as he was out of bags and didn’t know it would be in the vehicle.

Ms King said police were conducting patrols in Cooee Bay at 4am on May 29 when they intercepted a vehicle out the front of the Seaspray Waterfront Holiday Units on Wattle Grove.

Harvey was a passenger in the vehicle and detained for a search, where police found a clip seal bag containing marijuana on her person.

Harvey told police the bag contained about 3g of marijuana and she had just gotten it and forgot it was there.

Ms King said police were performing mobile patrols on James St, Yeppoon, at 8.40pm on August 22 when they intercepted Harvey for a random drug and alcohol test.

Harvey tested positive to having methamphetamine and marijuana in her saliva.

She told police she had recently used drugs at a party.

Ms King said police intercepted Harvey again in Yeppoon at 6.15pm on September 12.

Harvey told police she was in possession of a used syringe in her purse.

The court heard Harvey was sentenced earlier in the week on November 9 in Rockhampton District Court, after pleading guilty to one count each of armed robbery in company with personal violence and burglary while armed with violence in company with property damage.

She was sentenced to two years and three months prison with immediate parole.

Harvey’s defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said her client lived in Yeppoon with her daughter and accepted she had a problem with drugs.

Ms Harris said her client started using drugs socially when she was 18 years old.

“She recognises the detriment drugs have on her life and has made attempts to distance herself from her friends that would use drugs with her,” she said.

“She has been talking to parole about getting help for her drug use.”

She said that on every occasion, her client co-operated with police and made admissions when she was pulled over.

Harvey said her sentencing in Rockhampton District Court on November 9 had been a “big wake up call” for her.

She was ordered to probation for 12 months, fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month with criminal convictions recorded. The syringe was forfeited to the Crown.