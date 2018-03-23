Big wet boosts cattle numbers

Alicia Ashe and Jaxon Rodgers with Tricia and Wayne Ashe at CQLX.

CENTRAL Queensland Livestock Exchange reported a yarding of 3711 head, bigger than last Friday's reported 3600, despite the rain.

It was a family affair at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange, as Alicia Ashe was joined for the prime and store sale by her son Jaxon and parents Tricia and Wayne Ashe.

Out to sell some brangus weiner steers, Alicia said they also had a few fat cows and some heifers as well.

Travelling in from their Bajool property that is also home to a couple of horses and a few dogs, Alicia was thankful for the recent rain.

"Prices have been a bit done for a bit,” she said.

"And we didn't think we were going to get any rain.

"And then we got rain and that brought the prices back up. They will be pretty big sales soon, because it's coming into weining time.”

Not one to miss out on the action, Alicia said young Jaxon absolutely loves cows.

"He's just been out the last three days mustering,” Tricia said.

With Jaxon's job being to shut the gates, both Alicia and her mum believe they have a future little farmer on their hands.

Hobby farmer and Rockhampton Regional Councillor for Division 4, Ellen Smith, also came prepared with rain jacket in toe as she checked out the latest prices.

With a property in Bouldercombe, Ellen said she sells a few steers and mainly keeps her heifers until they grow into cows.

"I just came to have a look at prices,” she said.

"With all the rain we had in the last month, prices had been going up.”

"There's a big yarding in today, well over 3000 head.