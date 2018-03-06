Big wet breaks records, floods roads in thirsty Qld towns

Teonie Dwyer took to the streets to capture images of rainfall in Winton.

Teonie Dwyer took to the streets to capture images of rainfall in Winton. Hannah Tanks

CENTRAL West Queensland graziers' prayers have been answered.

Roads are flooding over and properties are being drenched with rainfall.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Bureau of Meteorology has also released another minor flood warning for the lower Dawson River.

BoM meteorologist David Crock says "plenty of records have been broken” in the wake of the recent rainfall.

"Julia Creek broke its rainfall record yesterday with 127mm up until 9am,” Mr Crock said.

"In 24 hours, Winton broke its daily record for rainfall and set the new record at 101.8mm.

"The previous record was just 1mm less than that, 100.8mm, which was on March 10, 2016.

"There's been a number of others as well. In seven day totals, Winton has had 230mm in seven days, Longreach has had over 100mm and further north-west has had 100-200mm around Mount Isa, Cloncurry and Julia Creek.”

Mr Crock said the bridge at Winton is still flooding over today, which could lead to "probable flooding” in the town.

Rainfall is expected today throughout the Central West, with a few showers also currently developing around Emerald.

"There's a few developing on the coast particularly towards Gladstone and you could probably see some rain in Rockhampton today,” Mr Crock said.

"It will be raining over the next few days but tomorrow will be similar to today with a few showers still around.

"There will be strong winds off the coast and less rain in general with fine conditions expected until the end of the week.”

Over the next couple of days, the rain activity was expected to contract away from the Central West and move into the far west.

Elated Central West locals took to the Facebook group Who Got The Rain? to share their rainfall totals.

Who Got The Rain?

Teonie Dwyer has captured a number of photos of flooding throughout Winton. Facebook

David Birchmore at Kiriwina Station, 100km north of Winton, said he received 35mm since 9am yesterday, giving him a total of 161mm for the last two days.

Harry Brodie at south Winton reported 62mm this morning, bringing the total to 216mm since Friday.

Bob Young has seen the devastation of droughts in "black soil towns". Facebook