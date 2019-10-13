Big wet: Once-empty dam soaks in new life

Sarah Sullivan pictured with Tish Gooding. Within 24 hours, Sarah’s dam had been filled following a big downfall.

SARAH Sullivan’s property at Granville near Baralaba soaked up a much-needed 67mm of rain over the weekend.

The heavy falls came just one day after her then-empty dam had been given a clean-out.

“No more carting water to horses,” she said proudly on her Facebook page.

Sarah Sullivan's dam pictured the day before it was filled with over 60mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, Jack ­Walker’s gauge broke on Friday after about 50mm of rain and hail fell on his property in Fairholme near Theodore.

Also, Tayla Petersen’s property copped hail almost the size of a 50c coin.

This fell along with 48mm of rain outside Dingo on Saturday.

That’s not all.

Sarah Sullivan's dam is now looking reasonably full after her property felt 67mm of rain over the weekend.

Falls reaching 42mm on Razorback Rd near Mount Morgan and caused piles of hail to build up in a table drain about 8am on Saturday.

Finally, Doug Miles noted there was no run-off from the 45mm which fell at Glenfinnan, Morinish west of Rockhampton early on Saturday morning.