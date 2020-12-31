Menu
Cat owners in Livingstone Shire have had a win.
Big win as fees slashed for Livingstone cat owners

Darryn Nufer
31st Dec 2020 2:00 PM
Cat owners in Livingstone Shire have had a win, with the council scrapping an unpopular annual fee in favour of a two-year permit.

Previously people with more than the permitted number of cats at their property had to pay a $259 fee every 12 months.

At its latest monthly meeting, the council, on the back of complaints from cat owners and a notice of motion from Cr Andrea Friend, decided to amend the fee to a biennial charge.

The change brings the fee into alignment with what the shire’s dog owners pay for the same permit.

Cr Andrea Friend was instrumental in making the change happen.
Mayor Andy Ireland commended Cr Friend for bringing the matter to the council table, saying it was an important issue to deal with.

Cr Friend explained why the change was needed.

“I’m sure a lot of residents will be pleased, who hold these permits, that we are now fair and equitable within the fee structure for these permits,” Cr Friend told her colleagues who ultimately supported her.

Cr Glenda Mather said this change was about “getting it right and getting it fair.”

