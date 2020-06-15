Big win for CQU after tough times

THE past few months have been gruelling for the higher education sector and CQUniversity has keenly felt the effects of COVID-19.

But after months of bad news, Queensland’s largest regional institution finally got a win - two, in fact.

In its 2021 rankings released last week, the QS World University Rankings placed CQU in the top 600 universities worldwide, the top two per cent, a significant milestone according to Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp.

“CQUniversity was previously ranked in the top 650 of the QS rankings, and this improved standing demonstrates our continued commitment to research, teaching and, of course, our students,” he said.

“QS reviews more than 1600 universities worldwide to determine these rankings so to be in the top 600 speaks volumes about CQU’s growth and momentum as an institution.”

In addition to this achievement, CQUni was also recently named one of Australia’s top Innovative Universities 2020, in a new ranking released by The Educator.

One of 15 universities recognised by the report, CQUni was selected for its comprehensive program of social innovation education and initiatives.

The Educator’s report commended the university’s efforts to “work collaboratively towards systems-level change through creating and spreading ideas, models, and practices that further the spread of social innovation and changemaking education globally.”

CQUni Director of Social Innovation Lara Carton welcomed the Innovative Universities 2020 inclusion, and said it reflected years of work to equip and empower every student to be a changemaker.

“Since 2016 we’ve developed a whole suite of programs that support students, staff and our communities to find innovative and sustainable solutions to really complex social problems,” she said.

“It’s exciting to see that work being acknowledged across higher education, and we see its impact with every student who graduates inspired to drive positive change in their world.”