Big win for local tradies as contractor revealed for $25M Rocky development

WOOLLAM Construction have secured the lucrative $25 million tender for the long-awaited Rockhampton Hospital car park.

The development adds a significant step to the company's footprint across the region, already appointed the principal contractor for the Rockhampton Riverbank Redevelopment and more recently, the Yeppoon Foreshore Lagoon Precinct.

Managing director Craig Percival said throughout the company's more than 100 years in the region, they looked to local sub-contractors first; a practice which will continue when major works begin from August.

"It's very important (for local jobs),” Mr Percival said.

"It is a significant project for labour, and fortunately I think in this region there's a couple of significant sub-contractors that would be our first pick on any of these types of projects throughout Queensland, and the fact that they are based in this region is a big positive for the project.”

While Mr Percival was blunt in his description of a $25 million car park, "plenty of concrete, a fair bit of re-enforcing”, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board chairman Paul Bell said a surplus after construction costs created potential for further "entrepreneurial endeavours”.

"We are very optimistic to see we can put in place possibly some other new facilities that might not necessarily be health related,” Mr Bell said.

"But more about our administration and providing some commercial opportunities here in and around the car park, we will have a look at that now.”

Mr Bell said it was "critical” for the Hospital Board to get as much out of the Treasury dollar as possible, and said they may borrow to "top it up”.

"Because what we have done now is we are seeing an infrastructure investment which will provide about 200 jobs and if we can improve on that we will,” Mr Bell said.

"We know the economy is doing it tough, we know that now there's an opportunity for us to support Rockhampton and the regions with government spending.

"We would be more than happy to see if we can even add to the car park itself with maybe some other administration, commercial spaces, that might in the longer term get this hospital system a new income stream which would help us to provide better and more health services in the future.”

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said while preliminary works for the nearly 600-bay car park were underway, major works would begin across the August to October period and create about 67 jobs throughout construction.

"Car parking, or lack thereof, has been a major issue for hospital patients, visitors and staff for many years, and the Palaszczuk Government and Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service have made fixing that a priority,” Mr Byrne said.

"Early works include the relocation of the Hospital Post Office to the old workshop site on the corner of North and Quarry streets, with a small number of car parks available.

The old Top Shop site, across the road from the hospital on North St, will be paved and converted to a temporary car park for patient use.

"Main construction is expected to begin in September or October 2017, and should take about 13 months until completion.

The Rockhampton Hospital continues to deliver opportunities for local workers, with Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni now calling on eligible Central Queensland companies to tender for works to expand the medical records area into an existing space of the hospital.

"Works include demolition, painting, installing new floor coverings and cabinets, and updating electrical and air conditioning systems.

Mr de Brenni said companies would need to demonstrate how they would employ Rockhampton locals on the project.

"This is great new for local tradies and their families,” he said. "I strongly encourage every eligible local builder to put in a tender for this opportunity.

For further information on how to become registered for Queensland Government building and construction work, phone 3008 3392 or visit qld.gov.au/gov/building-services.

The hospital shuttle bus will continue to run between The Arcade on Bolsover St and the hospital during construction, with a timetable available on the health.qld.gov.au website.

Staff will have access to car parking on the CQUniversity TAFE campus on Canning St, with an additional shuttle bus running on a continual loop to the hospital during peak activity periods.