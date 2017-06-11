Big win in major change to Rocky-Brisbane flights

The turbo prop planes, like this Virgin Australia ATR, will be replaced by larger jet aircraft which will take some flight time off the trip from Rockhampton to Brisbane.

FLYING to Brisbane is set to get a little faster for Virgin Australia customers after the introduction of more jet services to Rockhampton.

There had been some confusion on social media about the move from turbo prop planes to jets, with rumours the carrier was pulling services from the Beef Capital.

However, chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's airport committee Councillor Neil Fisher said the change wouldn't affect passenger numbers or flight services at the airport.

Cr Fisher said the city's business community had for some time been requesting faster flights.

With roughly 60% of people arriving or departing Rockhampton Airport for business reasons, Cr Fisher said it was something the council had been discussing closely with Virgin Australia.

Cr Neil Fisher at Rockhampton Airport. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK230513afisher3

Responding to an SMS to the Editor on the topic, Cr Fisher explained the 86-seat turbo prop aircraft would be replaced with a series of jets including 70-seaters, 100-seaters, and 178-seaters.

Cr Fisher Virgin Australia has engaged Alliance Airlines to operate these flights, which are expected to shave about 15 minutes off a trip to Brisbane.

"There will be no tears shed by our business travellers,” he said.

"It's still very much all systems Virgin Australia.”

First quarter figures showed year-to-date passenger numbers at the airport were up 5%, despite a closure for 11 days during the flood.