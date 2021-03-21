BIG WIN: Venue celebrates award in (Hamptons) style

Bargara Lakes Tavern owner Steven Shoobridge and venue manager Bec Light took home the award for Hotel of the recent Year at the Star Group conference.

A local venue that has undergone major renovations has received an award for its quality food, service and delivery of overall customer experience.

It’s been a challenging 12 months for many businesses across the region after temporarily closing their doors because of COVID-19, but the Bargara Lakes Tavern has only soared since reopening.

Bargara Lakes Tavern venue manager Bec Light and chef Gerry Cox. Picture: Rhylea Millar

At the recent Star Group Conference the local tavern was named Hotel of the Year – no easy feat against 23 other venues.

“It was a really big surprise to receive the Hotel of the Year award but we’ve been through a lot during COVID with closing and reopening so we’re pretty happy,” venue manager Bec Light said.

“We were judged during the period of the pandemic and then when we opened up again so it’s a great result.”

During its temporary closure last year as a result of COVID-19 restrictions Bargara Lakes Tavern received a major transformation. Picture: Matthew Daniels (Right Image Photography)

Using the time wisely during the closure last year the Bargara Lakes Tavern underwent a major transformation.

“We’ve repainted the entire place, extended the dining area, revamped the TAB room completely, upgraded the kid’s room with new games and the pokies room is wider and a lot more spacious,” Ms Light said.

“Everything in the outdoor area and the decking is new and we’re going for a bit of a Hamptons style … customers love it and have said there’s a real homely feel to it too – it’s really beautiful now.”

Bargara Lakes Tavern venue manager Bec Light. Picture: Rhylea Millar

It’s the first major renovation the tavern has seen since it opened about 15 years ago with the venue manager noting how much the renovations have brightened the space up.

But it’s not just the venue’s stylish new look that’s appealed to the judging panel who based their decision on many factors including reviews, meal quality and customer service.

“As much as we are a company, we try to make this place our own, it’s individual and for us it’s all about the locals and giving customers that wow factor experience,” Ms Light said.

“We’re a real family-orientated place and a traditional sort of tavern so we have lots of regulars who come in every day and that’s what we want to create – a place that you can bring your family time and time again.

The perfect spot for events the new outdoor area has plenty of seating and is Hamptons style. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Ms Light said the venue offers membership draws, raffles and promotions throughout the week and the outdoor area is open for events and special occasions too.

Releasing its new menu on Monday it features classics like bangers and mash, home style beef lasagne, chef’s signature ribs and a selection of parmigiana options to choose from.

The new Bargara Lakes Tavern menu features bangers and mash and home style lasagne among other favourites.

Star Group is Queensland’s largest independently owned and operated pub and liquor retail group with a portfolio of 23 licenced restaurants and bars, 60 retail liquor outlets and six accommodation venues.

Bargara Lakes Tavern is at 2 Lakes Drive and open 10am to midnight seven days a week.

