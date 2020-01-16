Big W’s ‘impressive’ Dyson deal

AUSSIE bargain lovers are losing it after department store Big W announced it is slashing hundreds off the price of a cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner.

The Dyson V7 Animal Handstick, a cult buy, is normally priced at $699, however, with the mega discount, it is now available for $399.

And the $300 discount is proving very popular online, with Big W fans calling it an "impressive deal" on Facebook.

The Dyson V7 Animal Handstick is currently on sale at Big W for an affordable $399. Picture: Supplied

Dyson is one of Australia's most popular brands, with data revealing the name consistently sells the most amount of vacuum cleaners in the country.

Shoppers keen to make the most of the price drop will need to get to their nearest Big W fast as the sale runs from today through January 30 or until stocks are sold.

The cordless device has elevated the humble cleaner to iconic status.

It holds a four out of five star rating on the Dyson site and has attracted glowing reviews from buyers.

One person said they were thrilled by the V7's incredible ability to remove pet hair and went on to describe the device as "the best!"

The cordless vacuum cleaner comes with 75 per cent more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Picture: Supplied

The appliance is perfect for reaching difficult spots like the corner of the ceiling. Picture: Supplied

"The first time I ran the vacuum over the carpet I was amazed at the unseen fur that was collected. This really is the best vacuum I have ever used," they wrote.

While another said: "This was well worth the investment, it's whisper quiet but surprisingly powerful! The bin is very easy to empty too, cannot really fault this."

Although reviewers are delighted by the performance of the V7, a few said it didn’t perform as well on hard flooring. Picture: Supplied

Some reviewers said while the appliance worked well on carpets, they were slightly less impressed by its performance on tiles and wooden floors.

"Very happy with suction and pick up on carpet. Hardwood and tile (flooring) are more difficult," they said. "The hardwood/tile head that came with it doesn't glide very well and makes it hard to push on."

Another remarked on the battery life of the cleaner, saying the charge time wasn't long enough to get the job done.

"The only thing that concerns me is that it loses power in about 30 minutes," one wrote.

"I have a small two bedroom house only 1200 square feet but I do love the way that it's portable and easy to handle."