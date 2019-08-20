Big W’s stunning Dyson deal

It's time to pull on your elbow pads and brace yourselves for a battle, as Big W has just revealed a surprise flash sale.

If you're in the market for a new TV or looking to snap up a decent fan before summer hits (we all know you need a sweet miracle to get one then) you'll want to pay attention.

The Australian retailer has slashed as much as 50 per cent off major brands - including Sony and Dyson - but you'll have to get in quick.

Bargain hunters can find heaps of reduced prices on major homeware brands such as Tefal, Decor and Sistema.

This Sony TV has the biggest saving in the flash sale with its price being reduced by $750. Picture: Supplied

There's also some really good offers on baby items such as car seats, nappies and clothes.

The biggest saving in the sale is a Sony 65" Ultra HDR Smart TV, which has been reduced by $750 - coming in at $999, while the Dyson Hot & Cool Fan Heater has been reduced to $399 - saving shoppers $200.

A InfaSecure convertible car seat has nearly $80 marked off, now priced at $299, which is sure to be popular among parents. But it's not the only car seat on offer, with six other brands also being slashed to below $300.

The highly popular Dyson Hot & Cold Heater Fan has been cut in price. Picture: Supplied

Fitness fans can pick up a Fitbit watch for $239 in a variety of colours while food lovers could save money on a NutriBullet - which is now $199.

Other kitchen items included in the sale are a Breville Nespresso coffee machine, now $169 down from $299, and a Kambrook Airchef Air Fryer for $99, saving $70.

New and expectant mums can take home a Tommee Tippee starter kit for half-price - now $125 - as well as bundles of adorable clothes for their little one.

There's also mattresses, luggage and loads of kids toys all slashed in price too as well as blocks of Cadbury chocolate all down from $5 to just $2.

ALL of the Cadbury chocolate blocks are less than half-price too. YUM. Picture: Supplied

The sale, which is on now, runs for just two days and ends on Wednesday evening at 11.59pm, so you'll probably want to get in fast if an item tickles your fancy as Big W sales are known for causing a frenzy.

Recently, the store caused chaos among shoppers with its biannual Bub&Me baby event sale - with a $249 pram, down from $299, that shoppers are comparing to the designer brand Bugaboo which costs up to $2000.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au