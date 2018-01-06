Big year looms for Norths' young guns, coach says

YOUNG GUN: Shaun Ezzy is a star on the rise and is shaping as one of the Norths Chargers' most influential players this season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Norths Chargers' coach Kane Hardy is tipping big things from the dynamic Shaun Ezzy in the Rockhampton A-grade competition this year.

Ezzy will play a key role for Norths, who will look to regroup after their dramatic defeat in last year's decider.

"I'm looking forward to a big year from Shaun. I think he will play at a high level one day and he's a player who's definitely on the rise,” Hardy said.

Ezzy and his teammates will hit the training paddock for their first session on Tuesday, and Hardy wants his troops ready and raring to go.

Norths coach Kane Hardy: "We've laid the platform so we want to keep building on that.” Allan Reinikka ROK050117acharger

Norths dominated the competition last season, losing just one game in the regular season, only to be beaten by Rockhampton Brothers in a grand final boilover.

Hardy said his players could not afford to dwell on that result.

"It's another year and we've got to put that out of our mind and move forward,” he said.

"We lost the grand final but we can still be proud of our efforts; two years in a row we've made the grand final.

"We really want to be consistent again, play some good footy and put ourselves in that position again.

"We've laid the platform so we want to keep building on that.”

Norths will be without Brody Pattie and Dale Stevens, who are both relocating, and fullback Elijah Anderson who has been snapped up by the CQ Capras under-20s.

Hardy said while they were significant losses, he was confident young guns such as Ezzy, Josh Irwin and Caleb Tull would really come into their own in 2018.

Halfback Dean Allen will line up with Norths Chargers again this season. Allan Reinikka ROK270517aleague1

He was also happy to have the experienced, hard-working trio of halfback Dean Allen and front rowers Matt Jarvis and Dan Tanner on deck again.

Hardy said the door was "always open” to any new recruits who were keen to join Norths' ranks.

"We really want to maintain that culture that we've built around the club for the last two years.

"We need to put our heads down and bums up and train hard to give ourselves the best chance.”

Tuesday's training session starts at 6pm at the Gymmy Grounds.