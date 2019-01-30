Bigger and Better: Rocky's Melanoma March is back

AFTER being surprised by the enormous success of last year's inaugural Rockhampton Melanoma March, its organiser Aaron Kelly is confident they can go "bigger and better” this year.

Mr Kelly, himself a melanoma survivor, has high hopes they can exceed the 2018 result as excitement is already building for this year's Melanoma March at Victoria Park on March 10.

"Last year's first ever Rockhampton Melanoma March exceeded all our expectations,” he said.

"We raised over $20,000 and had close to 300 participants from all walks of life. We hope that this year's event will be bigger and better, raising awareness and much needed funds for research so a cure for melanoma can be found.”

Rockhampton Melanoma March. Allan Reinikka ROK040318amelanom

An initiative of Melanoma Institute Australia (MIA), Melanoma March 2019 aims to raise vital awareness and life-saving funds for melanoma research.

Funds raised from the 22 marches across the nation will support a national collaborative research project to benefit all Australians with melanoma.

"Annually, more than 14,000 Australians are diagnosed with melanoma and sadly, one person dies every five hours from the disease,” said Melanoma Institute Australia CEO, Matthew Browne.

TEAMWORK: Melanoma Institute Australia's Jay Allen with Aaron Kelly at the 2018 Rockhampton Melanoma March. Mr Allen travelled from Sydney to take part. Allan Reinikka ROK040318amelanom

"Concerningly, it is also the most common cancer affecting 15 to 39 year old Australians.”

"We are working towards melanoma becoming a chronic disease instead of a terminal illness but until we achieve our mission of zero deaths from melanoma, we still have a lot of work to do.

" We owe that to those who have lost their lives to melanoma, and their families and friends whose lives have been forever changed. Melanoma March is an opportunity to raise vital funds to change the treatment landscape of melanoma, not just in Australia but across the globe.”

WHAT: Melanoma March Rockhampton

WHEN: Sunday, March 10.

Arrive 6:30am

March 10:30am

WHERE: Victoria Park Sir Raymond Huish Drive, Rockhampton.

INFO: For more information, to register to walk, or sponsor someone who is walking, visit www.melanoma march.org.au