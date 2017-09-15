28°
Biggest Beach Day out in Bell Park event's history

Molly Shepherd and Trish Lorraway tossed up who was taking the cute award at Beach Day Out
by Trish Bowman

OVER 4000 people gathered at Bell Park in Emu Park today to celebrate Disability Action Week with the biggest 'Beach Day Out' in the six years of the annual events history.

The day starting at 9.30am and ran until 2pm with over 60 stalls and free activities for all to enjoy.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga was moved to tears expressing her joy at how big the event had grown.

"I am 35 weeks pregnant so I am crying a lot at the moment but really, this event just touches my heart," she said.

"This is my favourite event on the Central Queensland calendar, it is so lovely to see so many happy smiling faces playing together and enjoying this beautiful part of our region," Ms Lauga said.

"The first Beach Day out had about 500 people in attendance, to see it grow and be embraced by the entire community is just wonderful."

Beach Day Out is a large-scale family event which is all inclusive, providing a range of activities, entertainment and a fun day out for the community, focusing on those living with a disability.

Councillor for Community Development Jan Kelly said that in Livingstone Shire, nearly 4% of our population lives with a severe, life-changing disability and holding events like this increased understanding.

"Livingstone Shire Council has a long-standing and proud history of working with disability groups on the Capricorn Coast and these partnerships have delivered some fantastic outcomes for our community as a whole," Cr Kelly said.

"Council is proud to support Disability Action Week and is committed to providing more opportunities to our residents with disabilities as well as providing an all-inclusive community."

