Biggest field in more than a decade for Rocky tournament

Lachlan Vickery is the No.2 seed in the 14 boys at this weekend's Rockhampton Open Age tournament.

Lachlan Vickery is the No.2 seed in the 14 boys at this weekend's Rockhampton Open Age tournament. Chris Ison ROK280218ctennis2

TENNIS: Teen ace Lachlan Vickery will spearhead a strong local contingent looking to serve up success at this weekend's Rockhampton Open Age tournament.

Ninety-three players, the biggest field for the event in more than a decade, will hit the courts at Tennis Rockhampton's headquarters in Lion Creek Rd.

Games start at 8am on Saturday, with non-stop action in singles and doubles on the centre's 24 courts.

Olivia Massingham will play in the AMT open women's division. Matty Holdsworth

Players will compete in boys' and girls' 12- and 14-year divisions, B and C-grade men and the AMT open men's and women's.

Tennis Rockhampton centre manager Glenn Vickery said there would be some great tennis played during the two days, with some quality players nominated.

"We've had a fantastic response. We've got 93 players, about 40 more than we had last year,” he said.

"This is one of the first ranking tournaments of the year, so players will be vying for points to increase their rankings to get into higher-level events in the southeast.

"The open men's is a really tough draw with a lot of Brisbane guys coming in, including No.1 and 2 seeds Josh Barber and Brandan Taurong.

"They can expect a strong challenge from local youngsters including Angus Houston, Kaz Killoran and Abhinav Singh.”

Angus Houston is among the local contenders in the AMT open men. Matty Holdsworth

Rockhampton's Olivia Massingham and Rahni Parle should be strong contenders in the open women's, while Isabella Cooper was a big chance in the 14 girls'.

Glenn's son Lachlan is the No.2 seed in the 14 boys' and is in good form heading into this event.

He was part of the four- member Queensland team that finished second at the Federation Cup in Adelaide in January.

The rising star of the game, who turns 14 today, already has a ranking of 761 on the Australian men's circuit.

"I'm feeling pretty confident about the weekend because I've been training well and I'm excited to have another hit,” Lachlan said.

"It's been a good year so far so hopefully I can keep it going.

"My goal is to keep getting higher in the rankings and hopefully get into the 500s this year or lower.”

Lachlan boasts a strong-all round game, but his speed and a powerful forehand are two of his greatest attributes.

Glenn said the teenager showed an inclination towards tennis from an early age, as a toddler using a spatula to hit a balloon against the wall.

"He's got a genuine love for the game.

"He loves the competition and he appreciates being on the court.”