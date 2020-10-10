‘BIGGEST FIGHT YET’: World boxing champ visits Rocky

CONCERNED parents desperate to curb increasing rates of school bullying across Rockhampton have received a powerful message from World Champion boxer Jeff Horn.

The superstar athlete visited the region on Saturday, sharing tales of his own bullying experiences and how self-defence classes as a teen changed the trajectory of his life.

His visit comes as One Nation candidate Torin O’Brien - a victim of bullying himself -continues to tackle the devastating reality.

Around 80 attendees packed into Wandal’s Rocky Sports Club to also discuss a new anti-bullying program set to roll out in local schools next year.

Jeff Horn and Torin O'Brien at Rocky Sports Club.

The program, which has already been implemented in schools across the state’s south, will offer a 10-week program to elected schools, led through mentorship.

“I was bullied as a kid and I feel like it definitely changed my life, I feel like had very low confidence when I was a kid and as a teenager,” Mr Horn said.

“Going to self-defence and marital arts classes, it made me choose to become a fighter and it’s given me absolutely massive confidence.”

The father-of-two, now a long-time anti-bullying advocate, admitted he fears the time when his young daughters start school.

Frank Mechler (Amayda CEO), Pauline Hanson and Jeff Horn at Rocky Sports Club

“We need to teach kids how to handle these situations, I wish I knew what I did now as a kid,” said Mr Horn.

The latest program promises to approach bullying from a wholistic perspective, offering comprehensive training to all students – including the alleged bullies.

“I think this program at least teaches [the kids] something to have that confidence to get through those difficult school years.”

The forum comes as part of Mr O’Brien’s continued push to highlight just how serious the issue is for the region.

Jeff Horn vows to fight against bullying.

Just last month, a graphic social media page dedicated to Rockhampton school fights was exposed.

Despite now working alongside the controversial One Nation party, Mr Horn also refuted any notions of a political alignment.

“We’re just trying to get this program [going], we’re singing the tune of anti-bullying and we want it to be stopped no matter what.”

“If [One Nation] are willing to jump on board and help with that cause, that’s what we’re about, doing good.”

Mr O’Brien shared similar sentiments, saying the program came about after being contacted by parents of bullying victims.

Charlie Hall and Jeff Horn

“The bullying I’ve had presented to me, it’s not standard name calling. It’s vicious assaults, there’s been people who’ve had thoughts of suicide, they’re now medicated.”

“They’ve been in counselling, it’s beyond what we should allow to happen in Australia,” he explained.

He said the program would empower vulnerable children and provide more confidence.

Senator Pauline Hanson was also in attendance at today’s event in support of Mr O’Brien.

“He’s copped it, he’s been bullied because he’s been a candidate for One Nation, but he stood by what he believes in and he’s given back to the community.”

She said the party would likely attempt to secure funding for the program should One Nation be elected at the end of October.