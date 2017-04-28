'Biggest I've seen': Massive croc spotted in Fitzroy

Clint Tooker shot this big croc on the banks of the Fitzroy River earlier this week.

A LIFE-long Rockhampton resident says a massive crocodile photographed in the Fitzroy River this week is among the biggest he's seen.

And Mark Tooker, 91, is worried government policy is failing to address the risk crocodiles pose.

On Wednesday, Mark's grandson Clint Tooker was on the river when he snapped a picture of a 5.5m croc shading itself on the banks of the river near the cut through.

The picture was one of a number he's taken of the croc, which his grandfather says has regularly been sighted in recent times.

A massive crocodile found near Port Alma in 1963.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin earlier today, Mark said it was time for the authorities to take crocodile management seriously.

He said he'd spent much of his life on the Fitzroy, starting when he first threw a line in 87 years ago.

"This croc has been there for a long time,” the experienced former fisherman said.

"That would be one of the biggest I've seen living in the Fitzroy.

"There's not just the one in the river...I'd say there's between 17 and 20 in the stretch between Lakes Creek and down to the mouth.

Morning Bulletin front page story of a Crocodile shot at Port Alma in April 1963.

"There's mobs of them. Katter has got the right idea, these animals have to be removed.”

Mark said as "a young fella, I used to shoot them, but they were rarer in the river back in the old days”.

"It was more up around Morinish I used to shoot them.”

Mark's son Shane said the big coc "really needed shifting”.

"He's a massive thing, the biggest one I have seen,” Shane said.