Biggest Morning Tea events aimed to create change

FIGHTING CANCER: Dot Jensen (left) pictured with her daughter Karen Mitchell (right) organised a Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea at the Eureka Care Communities in Frenchville last year. Chris Ison ROK240518ctea1

POP the kettle on, it's time to make your cup of tea or coffee count today at Australia's Biggest Morning Tea events across the state.

Thousands of Queenslanders will gather in living rooms, community centres, schools and workplaces to celebrate Australia's Biggest Morning Tea their way and help raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland's research, prevention programs and support services.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said there had never been a better excuse to raise a cuppa, acknowledging the charity was fortunate to receive support from the community through events such as these.

"Cancer affects people in so many ways and impacts every community in our state, with around 27,800 Queenslanders diagnosed with the disease each year,” Ms McMillan said.

"Most of us know someone who has been impacted by cancer - grandparents, parents, siblings and friends. This is our chance to work together, raise our cups and create change.”

This year Cancer Council Queensland hopes to raise more than $2.1 million for cancer research, prevention and support through the morning tea.

"Nationally, Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is enjoyed by more than a million people each year and over 4000 morning tea hosts in Queensland have already signed up to gather their communities, share stories and donate a few dollars towards a cancer free future,” Ms McMillan said.

"Every cup poured offers much-needed hope to cancer patients, carers and loved ones affected by the disease, so please, show your support.”

Today is the official tea-party date, but morning teas can be held any time throughout this month or next.

To register an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea event, visit biggestmorningtea.com.au or call 1300656585 to receive your free host kit.

If you are unable to host or attend a morning tea yourself and still want to show your support, you can donate directly through the website at biggestmorningtea.com.au.