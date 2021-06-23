Menu
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake has been felt about 25km from Apollo Bay in southwest Victoria.
News

Biggest quake off Victorian coast in 61 years

by Melissa Iaria
23rd Jun 2021 10:13 AM | Updated: 11:25 AM

The earth has rumbled near Victoria’s Apollo Bay, with a magnitude 3.8 earthquake the biggest the area has had in 61 years.

The earthquake occurred just after 5am off Cape Otway, off the southern tip of Victoria’s west coast.

Seismology Research Centre chief scientist Adam Pascale said it was the largest earthquake within 50 km of that area since 1960 when a 5.3 quake was recorded.

While it wasn’t a huge event, it was “certainly the biggest one for quite a long time”.

“We probably have one there every few months, but this one is obviously a bigger bang,” Mr Pascale told NCA NewsWire.

“It did wake some people up, and most people describe it as a bang or a rumble or a door slamming.”

Mr Pascale said aftershocks were likely to continue.

“It could be a precursor to a larger event – there’s no way of telling whether it is or not until a larger event happens,” he said.

“We’re certainly more attuned to it at the moment.”

Mr Pascale said the centre fielded reports of the earthquake being felt about 5.15am followed by a 3.4 magnitude earthquake about 10 minutes later and several aftershocks.

Quakes are common off Cape Otway, about 25km southwest of Apollo Bay.

“Offshore from there, we’ve had historically magnitude 4s and 5s off the coast. Even off Lorne as well,” Mr Pascale said.

“Relative for Australia, it’s a lot.”

Originally published as Biggest quake off Victorian coast in 61 years

