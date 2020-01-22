‘Biggest, single catalyst for tourism’: GKI plan develops

Freedom Fast Cats has ferried more than three million people to Great Keppel Island.

LIVINGSTONE Shire has put its cards on the table in relation to the Great Keppel Island Revitalisation Project, indicating where it will direct $6.8m in secured funding.

The Queensland Government project aims to rejuvenate the island as a tourism development precinct through the provision of electricity and water supply connections to the mainland.

Livingstone has a role to play by supporting the provision of water supply infrastructure and this week councillors decided where two previously-approved funding streams would be channelled.

“This (project) will be the biggest, single catalyst for our tourism that we have seen in decades,” Mayor Bill Ludwig told his fellow councillors.

“Here is our opportunity.

“We’ve had a commitment from the State Government at the last election - $25 million went on the table at that stage.

“We were encouraged, in partnership, to also apply for funding.”

The Queensland Government awarded Livingstone $1.8m under the “Maturing the Infrastructure Pipeline Program” and a further $5m as part of the “Building Our Regions Program Round 4”.

On Tuesday councillors resolved to allocate the first portion of funding to detailed design tasks associated with mainland water supply infrastructure, and also planning for this infrastructure on the island.

There is scope to direct any remaining funds to other project tasks.

Livingstone will also advise the government of its intention to allocate the second part of the funding to the construction of land-based water supply infrastructure in the first instance.

Again there may be room to redirect any surplus funds to other areas.

The council’s final decision on where exactly the $5 million is channelled is “pending confirmation of a development project proponent.”

At the first major council meeting for 2020 and with local government elections looming, Cr Ludwig moved quickly to reassure the shire’s ratepayers that this was a Queensland Government project.

“Make no bones about it,” he said.

“There has been some suggestion that this is something that council will put ratepayers’ money to.

“But the option that our officers have put forward, and rightly so, we don’t have to spend one dollar of ratepayers’ money because we have $1.8m to do the studies and design work from the State Government.

“We have a further $5m from the State Government that can pay for all of the on-land infrastructure.”

Furthermore, Cr Ludwig said the council had a ­memorandum of understanding with the Queensland Government that the state would fully own and operate any underwater infrastructure components.