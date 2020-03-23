Menu
Health

Biggest spike yet: New Qld cases jump 60 to 319

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
23rd Mar 2020 9:22 AM

 

QUEENSLAND has recorded its highest increase of coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, with 60 new cases confirmed overnight.

Chief Health Officer of Queensland, Dr Jeanette Young, confirmed the increase too the state's total number of cases to 319.

It comes as Queensland hospitals have begun rescheduling elective surgeries.

GP DISMAYED AT CROWDED YOUTH IGNORING WARNINGS

CONFUSION OVER QLD SCHOOL CLOSURES

QUEENSLANDER IN LOCKDOWN ISSUES PLEA

TOOWOOMBA STAFF MEMBER DIAGNOSED WITH CORONAVIRUS 

 

The State Government is considering closing Queensland's borders.

This coronavirus article is unlocked and free to read in the interest of community health and safety.

 

 

 

ELITE GIRLS' SCHOOL CLOSED AFTER PARENTS TEST POSITIVE

ST Margaret's Anglican Girls School in Brisbane will be closed today after three parents tested positive to COVID-19 over the weekend.

The school will be closed to students however teachers will be on site finalising their online learning plans today.

The school will confirm later today whether it will open or remain closed tomorrow.

It comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed schools across the state would remain open.

