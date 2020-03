Biggest spike yet: New Qld cases jump 60 to 319

QUEENSLAND has recorded its highest increase of coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, with 60 new cases confirmed overnight.

Chief Health Officer of Queensland, Dr Jeanette Young, confirmed the increase too the state's total number of cases to 319.

It comes as Queensland hospitals have begun rescheduling elective surgeries.

The State Government is considering closing Queensland's borders.

Coronavirus is here. It’s hard to believe when it’s a glorious day outside, but the danger is real. I’m asking you and your family to stay in your neighbourhoods as much as possible. Observe social distancing and don’t venture out unless you have to. #coronavirusaustralia pic.twitter.com/82fRBv7yuK — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) March 22, 2020

ST Margaret's Anglican Girls School in Brisbane will be closed today after three parents tested positive to COVID-19 over the weekend.

The school will be closed to students however teachers will be on site finalising their online learning plans today.

The school will confirm later today whether it will open or remain closed tomorrow.

It comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed schools across the state would remain open.

