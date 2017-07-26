Biggest testing rig in Australia unveiled in Rocky

SIEMENS INNOVATING: Kareem Emara, Nevzat Oezcan (from Siemens) and Margaret Strelow at the Siemens Rockhampton Service Centre in Kawana.

For the past four years, Kareem Emara has looked forward to the day when his pride and joy would be unveiled.

In 2013, Siemens constructed a purpose built Service Centre in Rockhampton to ultimately host the largest and most advanced gearbox load testing rig for mining, wind power and other core industries in the country.

This ambitious plan has now become a reality with Rockhampton's Mayor Margaret Strelow joining customers and stakeholders to see the test rig fired into action yesterday.

Siemens Australian General Manager of Mechanical Drives Kareem Emara said the massive rig would perform a vital maintenance testing role for ports, mines, wind turbines and power stations, not only for Central Queensland but for wider Australia.

"It's a 2.8MW which is the largest load test facility in Australia,” Mr Emara said.

At that level, the gearbox test rig would allow Siemens to conduct a full load test of their wind turbine gearboxes as fully functional equipment as well as performing load tests on industrial gearboxes such as those used in the mining vertical up to 500KW.

"We've invested over $5 million in this facility alone here in Rockhampton for the mechanical drives business,” Mr Emara said.

"We've continued to train our people here as well from a factory perspective using German expertise.”

Mr Emara said their service business had grown steadily over the years despite the market downturn, with a steady increase in employment.

"Since 2013, we've gone from three people and now we currently we have 12 heads here in the workshop,” he said.

"To us I think the future is bright, if we keep focusing on our customers and what their key drivers are in terms of maintaining uptime and reliability.”

Siemen's Vice President Global Mechanical Drives Nevzat Oezcan said this testing rig was state of the art and environmentally friendly set up to recover energy used during the testing process - using a third less power.

"This way this system is just consuming the mechanical losses inside the system,” Mr Oezcan said.

The launch of the new test rig capability comes just as Queensland's Government has made a commitment to increasing the uptake of renewable energy to drive jobs and investment and reduce emissions.

The Rockhampton centre is one of Siemens' three service centres nationwide is one of only a few Original Equipment Manufacturers' (OEM) workshops within the vicinity of the Bowen, Galilee and Surat Basins.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow warmly welcomed the investment stating that it helps strengthen Rockhampton's ability to support the mining and renewables industries.

"I'd like to thank Siemens for continuing to invest in Rockhampton and the region,” she said.

"Ultimately Siemens technology is supporting the competitiveness of the whole region.”

This launch raises Siemens' investments in hi-tech service centres across the country over the last three years to over $30 million.