Biggest yarding sale of year for CQLX

Prices were firm to dearer at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange Prime and Store Cattle Sale on Wednesday, which drew the biggest yarding for the selling centre’s 2021 season of just over 5000 head.

Trent McKinlay of Nutrien Ag Solutions Rockhampton said the increase in numbers was due to great prices luring more producers to the sale.

A line of 256 Braford cross female cattle attracted buying interest from both the north and south.

The run supplied by the Riethmuller family, Allambee Cattle Company, made 508.2c a kg, and averaged 315kg to return $1390 a head, while the lead pen topped at $1648 a head.

Mr McKinlay said there was particular interest among buyers for the quality run of females.

“Buyers from north and south secured them for breeding purposes and they also generated keen interest from lotfeeders too,” he said.

“We are starting to see the lead of the No.1 weaners come through and there were some great quality lines of them on offer at the sale.

“The weaners were from regions which experienced the early rain, so they were presented in great weight and condition.”

The usual run of feeders and processors were in the buying gallery, as well as an increased presence from NSW restockers.

The steer price peaked at 602c a kg for a G and R Willett offering that weighed 188kg to return $1095 a head, with the average in this category selling for 535.8c a kg.

M Forday from Yeppoon had a good result for their 217kg Brangus weaners which reached 588c a kg to equal $1276 a head.

For the heavier steers, a highlight included BeeBlee Pastoral’s run of 428kg No.9 Brangus pen that sold for 436c a kg to return $1867 a head.

The cow market was firm and in this category GW Frankish’s pen of prime No.7 cattle sold for 290c a kg, weighing 612kg to return $1802 a head.

M Morrice, Port Curtis, made a return of $1473 a head for the 502kg pen which topped at 294c a kg.

Mr McKinlay said that overall, producers in Central Queensland were optimistic about the market.

“There is a great deal of positivity, as the current prices have proved if producers chose to sell, it’s a good time to do so.”