Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Bike and car collide in Berserker

Melanie Plane
26th Jun 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BREAKING 3.05PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash in Berserker.

It is understood a motorcycle has collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Dean and Elphinstone Street.

The motorcycle rider is still on the roadway. Paramedics and police are en route.

 

Roads were briefly closed from the interesction of Bedford and Dean St to the south, and Dean and Mostyn St to the north.

Numerous crews have from police, Ambulance and Fireys are on scene.

The rider is understood to have head injuries.

 

More to come.

berserker crash dean street motorcycle
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council estimates COVID-19 income loss to be $2.2 million

        premium_icon Council estimates COVID-19 income loss to be $2.2 million

        Money Council is yet to hand down the 2020-21 budget which has been held off so they can fully understand the effects of COVID-19 which are just coming through now.

        ‘SHAMEFUL’: Rocky’s DV crisis amid alleged mum’s murder

        premium_icon ‘SHAMEFUL’: Rocky’s DV crisis amid alleged mum’s murder

        Crime 760 residents applied for protection orders last year – 77 per cent of those...

        Crash at busy Cap Coast intersection

        premium_icon Crash at busy Cap Coast intersection

        News Motorcycle rider being treated for injuries by paramedics.

        • 26th Jun 2020 3:06 PM
        UPDATE: Investigations continue into fatal quad bike crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Investigations continue into fatal quad bike crash

        Breaking The man was found dead after a search on a private property near Marlborough.