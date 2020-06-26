Bike and car collide in Berserker

BREAKING 3.05PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash in Berserker.

It is understood a motorcycle has collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Dean and Elphinstone Street.

The motorcycle rider is still on the roadway. Paramedics and police are en route.

Roads were briefly closed from the interesction of Bedford and Dean St to the south, and Dean and Mostyn St to the north.

Numerous crews have from police, Ambulance and Fireys are on scene.

The rider is understood to have head injuries.

More to come.