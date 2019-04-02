Bike crash victim taken to hospital
UPDATE 7.30pm: PARAMEDICS are transporting a man in his 20s to Rockhampton Hospital following a motorbike accident on Ridgelands Rd earlier tonight.
A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman said the patient was suffering from neck pain.
UPDATE 6.55pm: PARAMEDICS are attending to a man in his 20s following a motorbike accident at Ridgelands.
A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman said the patient suffered neck pain and is currently being checked at the scene.
EMERGENCY services have been called to a motorbike crash on Ridgelands Rd tonight.
It is believed a 21 year-old male was involved in an accident around 6.30pm, and has been located conscious and breathing.
More to come.