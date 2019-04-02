Menu
Emergency Services were called to a motorbike accident on Ridgelands Rd earlier tonight.
News

Bike crash victim taken to hospital

2nd Apr 2019 6:39 PM

UPDATE 7.30pm: PARAMEDICS are transporting a man in his 20s to Rockhampton Hospital following a motorbike accident on Ridgelands Rd earlier tonight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman said the patient was suffering from neck pain.

UPDATE 6.55pm: PARAMEDICS are attending to a man in his 20s following a motorbike accident at Ridgelands.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman said the patient suffered neck pain and is currently being checked at the scene.

EMERGENCY services have been called to a motorbike crash on Ridgelands Rd tonight.

It is believed a 21 year-old male was involved in an accident around 6.30pm, and has been located conscious and breathing.

More to come.

