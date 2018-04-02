Menu
Crime

Bike owner detains alleged thief till police arrive

Carolyn Booth
by
1st Apr 2018 6:31 PM | Updated: 2nd Apr 2018 5:30 AM

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with a string of offences after he allegedly stole, and crashed, a dirt bike in the early hours of this morning at Woodgate.

A Childers police spokesman said the allegedly stolen Yamaha 450 dirt bike was tracked down by the bike's owner along Frizzells Road about 4am.

The 22-year-old Edens Landing man, who allegedly stole the bike about 2am from Ocean View Drive, was detained by the owner until police arrived.

The rider was taken to hospital with minor cuts and bruises before being charged with numerous offences including break and enter, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, riding without a helmet and possessing a knife in public.

He will appear in Childers Magistrates Court later this month.

