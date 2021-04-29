A popular brand of bicycle has been recalled over fears people could be seriously injured while riding it.

A popular brand of bicycle has been recalled over fears people could be seriously injured while riding it.

A popular bicycle has been recalled by Australia's consumer watchdog over fears it could cause a serious accident or injury to riders.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) issued the recall for the Pedal Pacer 2, sold by cycling retailer 99 Bikes, on Thursday.

The recall says the front wheel of affected bikes may dislodge from the front fork if the quick release skewer is not properly tightened and secured.

The Pedal Pacer 2 Flat Bar 700c Bicycle has been recalled over safety concerns.

"If this occurs while the user is riding the bicycle, there is an increased chance of an accident or serious injury to the rider," the recall says.

People have been urged to stop using the Pedal Pacer 2 - described as a Flat Bar 700c Bicycle - immediately and contact their local 99 Bikes retailer to have a replacement fitted, get a free upgrade to the Pedal Cavalier model or get a full refund.

Pedal Pacer 2 bikes sold nationwide between December 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021 are part of the recall.

Originally published as Bike recalled over fears of serious accident