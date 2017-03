CALL OUT: A man was hit by a car in Berserker overnight.

A MAN is recovering in Rockhampton Hospital after colliding with a vehicle while riding his bicycle early this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews responding to Hutton St, Berserker about 12.30am following the accident.

A man in his 20s suffered facial lacerations in the accident and was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.