27°
News

BREAKING: Motorist's shock as rider 'tumbles' after he is hit by Lexus

Melanie Plane
Luke J Mortimer
and | 24th May 2017 12:06 PM Updated: 2:03 PM
A man riding a bike was hit by a car in Musgrave St this afternoon.
A man riding a bike was hit by a car in Musgrave St this afternoon.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 1.30PM: A MOTORIST has told of the dramatic moment he looked through his passenger's window to see a bike rider "tumbling" along the road.

Karle Fisher said an elderly man, who was driving a Lexus, appeared to clip the cyclist, on a bike with a motor, as he accelerated from the traffic lights at the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Musgrave St.

"I was in the far lane, and next thing I know this gentleman was going, and the bike was tumbling," Mr Fisher said.

"I just seen the bloke tumbling. Just taking off from the lights, so he would've still been on the throttle."

Mr Fisher pulled over, along with the elderly man, and alerted paramedics.

He said he would hand over dash cam footage of the incident to police.

He said the bike rider, on a bike with a motor, struggled to stand up after the accident.

"So I stopped in the road, put the hazard lights on, and I came just behind, to check them," he said.

"He took a little why to get up. He was more shock, about the bike really."

"We got CCTV footage of it."

Mr Fisher is providing authorities with a witness statement. 

BREAKING 12PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service are treating a man who has been hit by a car in north Rockhampton. 

Initial information suggests the man was riding his bike along Musgrave St when he was struck by a vehicle outside McDonalds at Stockland Rockhampton. 

A QAS crew in the area came across the accident shortly after it occurred and are treating the man on scene. 

It is understood the man has possible fractured ribs and soft tissue damage. 

More to come. 

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Filthy man 'digitally rapes' Rocky girl at grandma's home

Filthy man 'digitally rapes' Rocky girl at grandma's home

There was an element of brazenness about the offence in that it took place next to another sleeping child.

Family man, former cop downloaded 142 disgusting images

THE 142 dirty images a family man downloaded are revealed in Rocky.

'It was bad': Cowboy tells of terrifying moment bull tore liver

The moment Rohan is stomped by a bull during the PBR.

“When I started dry reaching in the arena I knew it was bad.”

Midnight blaze at Gracemere business

Queensland Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in Gracemere overnight.

Fire crews work quickly to put out business blaze

Local Partners

Browne Park neighbour on the fence about stadium upgrade

The Browne Park expansion plan was welcomed by nearby neighbour Roland Leo but he's withholding judgment till he reads the planning details.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Familiar hospital faces in top roles

HEALTHY DECISION: Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service chief executive Steve Williamson congratulates Wendy Hoey (left) and Sandy Munro on their official executive role appointments.

Familiar hospital faces in top roles

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash a country treat

GREAT WEEKEND EVENT: Keith Jamieson at the Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash.

Country music festival to feature Jeff Brown

Revving up for Classics next weekend

Classics by the Coast, Bell Park, Emu Park

Engines set to roar at Emu Park family day out next weekend

Kim Kardashian slammed over Manchester tribute

KIM Kardashian has been slammed by her followers after posting a tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Top Gun 2 movie is happening, Tom Cruise confirms

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Top Gun.

TOM Cruise delights fans with announcement on Sunrise.

The first Baywatch movie reviews are in

From left, Jon Bass, Alex Daddario, Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera in a scene from the movie Baywatch.

Critics were less than impressed.

Boyfriend loses it over sex lie

Stacey Louise’s sex lie destroys her relationship.

SEVEN Year Switch’s Stacey told a fib about her sex life.

Why Crowe’s thankful for those ‘bulls**t’ rumours

Russell Crowe and Terri Irwin in 2007.

Crowe and Terri Irwin have been dodging dating rumours for years now

MOVIE REVIEW: King Arthur - Legend of the Sword

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Why the critics have got Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur all wrong.

Concert death toll revised up to 22, tour suspended

There have been multiple confirmed deaths after 'explosions' heard at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

"We saw blood on people when we got outside."

Immaculate, Open Plan Living

7 Nerang Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $315,000

Positioned in the quietest of cul de sacs is where you will find 7 Nerang Close. From the moment you lay eyes on it you will appreciate the care and attention...

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $585,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

18 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $285,000

Positioned in a quiet, convenient location is where you will find this immaculately presented family home. Step inside and be greeted by a nice sized media room...

Investors Opportunity

34 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $294,000

Giving you a fantastic investment opportunity, this property is tenanted with a lease in place until 2018. You will find this spacious home very neat and tidy...

Unsurpassed Elegance

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $759000

Exceptionally private, in one of Frenchville's most sought after locations, this warm welcoming home exudes elegance and quality. Uniquely designed to suit all of...

Completely Renovated

11 Burnett Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $219,000

Step inside and be inspired at what the owners have done to this little beauty. All the hard work has been taken care of with a new kitchen, new bathroom, new...

ENDLESS POTENTIAL!

29 Elizabeth Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 2 $179,000

Look no further than this high set, two bedroom home with sleep out situated on a large 2,023m2 block. Featuring: * Spacious kitchen, lounge and dining areas *...

Fantastic Home, Great location, Near New

118 George Lane, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 2 2 $330,000

Motivated sellers, inspections welcomed. This brand new contemporary style home has been designed for space and comfort, a perfect start for a young couple or...

Privacy, Space and Quality ABOUNDS

307 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $425,000

Secure 930m2 of Blissful, Peace and Quiet - THREE + BEDROOMS, TWO Bathrooms PLUS SIDE ACCESS to Powered shed - Backs onto PEACEFUL creek line RETREAT - SOLAR...

PERFECT SETTING FIRST CLASS LOCATION

25 Spencer Street, The Range 4700

House 4 1 1 $293,000

This home defies conventionality, it offers perspective buyers a chance to live at a Range location for a budget price. - From the new paint, this home is...

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!