BREAKING: Motorist's shock as rider 'tumbles' after he is hit by Lexus

A man riding a bike was hit by a car in Musgrave St this afternoon.

UPDATE 1.30PM: A MOTORIST has told of the dramatic moment he looked through his passenger's window to see a bike rider "tumbling" along the road.

Karle Fisher said an elderly man, who was driving a Lexus, appeared to clip the cyclist, on a bike with a motor, as he accelerated from the traffic lights at the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Musgrave St.

"I was in the far lane, and next thing I know this gentleman was going, and the bike was tumbling," Mr Fisher said.

"I just seen the bloke tumbling. Just taking off from the lights, so he would've still been on the throttle."

Mr Fisher pulled over, along with the elderly man, and alerted paramedics.

He said he would hand over dash cam footage of the incident to police.

He said the bike rider, on a bike with a motor, struggled to stand up after the accident.

"So I stopped in the road, put the hazard lights on, and I came just behind, to check them," he said.

"He took a little why to get up. He was more shock, about the bike really."

"We got CCTV footage of it."

Mr Fisher is providing authorities with a witness statement.

BREAKING 12PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service are treating a man who has been hit by a car in north Rockhampton.

Initial information suggests the man was riding his bike along Musgrave St when he was struck by a vehicle outside McDonalds at Stockland Rockhampton.

A QAS crew in the area came across the accident shortly after it occurred and are treating the man on scene.

It is understood the man has possible fractured ribs and soft tissue damage.

More to come.