Cadel Smith was caught with cannabis in his backpack.
Crime

Bike rider reveals his hidden drug stash

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
13th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
A YEPPOON bike rider caught with drugs in his backpack has been fined.

Cadel Smith, 22, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on February 6 to cannabis possession.

Smith came to the attention of police at 11pm on January 14.

Officers were patrolling Taranganba when they saw Smith sitting on a footpath next to a bike.

When spoken to, Smith told police he was having chest pains. Police called an ambulance to check on him.

While waiting for the ambulance, police spoke to Smith about his drug history.

When asked if he was in possession of any drugs, he told police he was. He produced a clip seal bag from his backpack which contained 18 grams of cannabis.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined Smith $400.

