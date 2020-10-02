Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is on the run after three women were sexually assaulted in less than 30 minutes on a walking trail.
A man is on the run after three women were sexually assaulted in less than 30 minutes on a walking trail.
Crime

Bike rider sexually assaults three women

by Jack Paynter
2nd Oct 2020 8:45 AM

A man is on the run after three women were sexually assaulted in less than 30 minutes in Melbourne's west.

The women were all walking along the Skelton Creek Trail in Altona Meadows between 3.30pm and 4pm on Thursday when a man rode up to them.

Police said the man sexually assaulted the women before riding off on a black electric bike.

Police said no words were exchanged between the man and the three victims, but he did look back at them after riding off.

The man has been described as aged in his early 20s with a tall, slim build.

He was wearing a face mask, dark pants, jumper and a black motorbike helmet.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or with any information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Bike rider sexually assaults three women

crime police sex assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS: Water quality regulations abandoned

        Premium Content LETTERS: Water quality regulations abandoned

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Third application for next stages of housing estate at coast

        Premium Content Third application for next stages of housing estate at coast

        Property This application includes the earthworks for stages 6A and 7 and is valued at...

        Fifth time in court for drug offences

        Premium Content Fifth time in court for drug offences

        News A MAN busted with a mobile suspected to have been used in a drug crime had been...

        REPLAY: Rockhampton poll candidates vie for your vote

        REPLAY: Rockhampton poll candidates vie for your vote

        Politics REPLAY: Watch the Rockhampton election debate