Bike rider struck by car on the Capricorn Coast

UPDATE, 12.30PM: A man in his 70s has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition with a potential head injury.

INITIAL: A bike rider has been involved in a traffic crash with a four-wheel drive on the Capricorn Coast this morning.

At 10.48am, paramedics were called to reports of a vehicle and bicycle crash on Vaughans Rd and Adelaide Park Rd, Inverness.

Paramedics are on scene treating one person for unknown injuries.

More to come.