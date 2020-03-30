Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service. Photo Bev Lacey
Bike rider struck by car on the Capricorn Coast

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
30th Mar 2020 11:45 AM
UPDATE, 12.30PM: A man in his 70s has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition with a potential head injury.

INITIAL: A bike rider has been involved in a traffic crash with a four-wheel drive on the Capricorn Coast this morning.

At 10.48am, paramedics were called to reports of a vehicle and bicycle crash on Vaughans Rd and Adelaide Park Rd, Inverness.

Paramedics are on scene treating one person for unknown injuries.

More to come.

