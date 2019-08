Police are looking for the suspect.

3.20pm: Police are responding to a report of a bike-riding purse snatcher on the run in the Rockhampton CBD.

It's alleged a woman stole a purse containing a sum of money from a person in Derby St and then made off on a push bike.

The alleged thief was reported to be wearing a black dress and a black hat.

She was last seen near City Centre Plaza.