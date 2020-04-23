Bike shop sales reveal surprising trend

FLAT OUT: Giant Rockhampton’s Glen Chadwick has been run off his feet as bike sales and repairs have spiked in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: Allan Reinikka

CHRISTMAS has come early at Giant Rockhampton.

Bike sales are equal to, if not better than the traditional retail peak of the festive season as residents take advantage of one of the few recreational activities still available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Musgrave St business is also being swamped with repair jobs as residents look to resurrect their old rides to get some exercise.

Glen Chadwick, one of the managers and the store’s mechanic, said things were “pretty hectic”.

“Since about four weeks ago, which is usually a pretty quiet period for bike shops, it’s been incredibly busy,” he said.

“We’re probably seeing a 60 to 70 per cent increase a week in bike sales.

“Some days we’re selling 10 to 12 bikes... and that’s just mind-boggling.”

Mr Chadwick said families had obviously decided that riding was something they could do together.

He said parents were either buying bikes for themselves or upgrading their children’s bikes.

“This is well and truly up there with our busiest time, which is the Christmas period,” he said.

“We’re selling a lot of recreational mountain bikes around the $500 to $1000 price range, as well as the high-end mountain bikes.”

Mr Chadwick said while other staff handled the sales, he was spending the best part of the day in the workshop, repairing or upgrading existing bikes.

“I’ve had to do some nights just to get on top of things – but I’m certainly not complaining,” he said.

“We’ve seen a few ’80s Repcos that have been sitting in the sheds. They’re probably worth $50 but people want to spend $150 on them to get them working again.

“Even though they’re not worth much, they do have some sentimental value for the owners and that’s why they’re willing to spend a bit of money on them.”

Mr Chadwick said staff were also busily building bikes to replenish the floor stock each day.

He said the demand was nationwide, with particular makes and models getting harder to source from suppliers.