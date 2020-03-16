Bike shop takes over 30 year old Rocky business

Jacko has handed over his mower business to Russell Tucker of Tucker's Cycle Inn

TUCKERS Cycle Inn has diversified, adding mower repairs to the Berserker business.

Owner Russell Tucker has taken over Jacko’s Mowers, as Jacko looks to retire and do more bike riding.

Jacko has been in the lawnmower repairs game for 35 years and wanted to pass it on to someone.

For Russell, it was a no-brainer and it “just made sense”.

“We have to think outside the box these days as small business gets tougher and tougher,” he said.

“I am very fortunate that Jacko has asked me, it’s a positive move for Tuckers.

“Every house has a mower, not every house has a pushbike.

“Makes a tonne of sense with the economy and the way small business are all dying.”

With decades of experience, Jacko has a wealth of knowledge he is passing on to Russell.

“He is here with me every afternoon at the moment, we are working through stuff, learning,” Russell said.

“He has 30 years of knowledge, which you can’t buy.”

Reflecting on his time in the industry, Jacko said everything was a throwaway world in today’s society.

“The cost of repairing stuff these days too, the hourly rate is getting up there and a lot of people get another mower then,” he said.

Mowers years ago cost between $500 to $600 but now you can pick one up for $300.

“So there is not as many repairs around, people will still get them done but not as much,” Jacko said.

“It’s hard to compete in labour and justify the costs.”

Russell can do a major service on a mower with new blades, filters and make it like brand new for as a low as $100.

The turnaround is a couple of days with free delivery and pick up.