Crime

Surprise for cops who pull over man on bicycle

by Amanda Robbemond
14th Apr 2019 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was seen riding a bicycle without a helmet and speaking on a mobile was also allegedly found with drugs.

On April 9 around 1.50am, police patrolling in Chinderah stopped and spoke to a 30-year-old man.

He was allegedly not wearing a bicycle helmet and speaking on a mobile phone.

After police pulled him over, they allegedly found drug paraphernalia and amphetamines.

The man will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on May 6.

Earlier in the week, Tweed police pulled over a motorist driving a blue Nissan Pulsar on Beach Avenue, South Golden Beach, close to Byron Bay.

The driver, a French tourist, was subjected to a random breath test, where it is alleged he blew over the legal limit.

The 24-year-old allegedly blew 0.096, after allegedly admitting to drinking several beers.

He will appear on May 27 at Mullumbimby Local Court.

