A Central West clubhouse for the Bandidos bikie gang was dismantled last year in Molong, near president Shane De Britt's house in Eurimbla. Picture: NSW Police
Crime

Bikie boss executed in his home

by Sarah McPhee
17th Jan 2020 10:12 AM

POLICE are speaking with family, friends and associates of the president of the NSW Central West chapter of the Bandidos bikie gang after he was executed in the middle of the day.

Shane De Britt, 60, was found with a gunshot wound to his head about 10.50am on Tuesday at a property on Catombal Rd in Eurimbla, about 50km south of Wellington.

The body of the outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) senior member was found inside the home.

The Bandidos OMCG clubhouse in Molong in the NSW Central West was dismantled by police in September 2019. Picture: NSW Police
Specialist forensic officers examined the crime scene and detectives from the homicide and criminal group squads are investigating under Strike Force Kerrison.

"As part of their ongoing inquiries, detectives are canvassing the local area, and speaking with Mr De Britt's family, friends and associates," NSW Police said in a statement on Friday.

"They are investigating links to OMCG activity in the area."

The activities of the Central West chapter have been investigated by Strike Force Birrewa. Picture: NSW Police
Earlier this week, police said the 60-year-old had lived in the area for "quite some time".

Detective Chief Inspector Denise Godden told reporters there were no witnesses to the crime.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage from vehicles travelling along or near Catombal Rd on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Vision can be handed into any police station or uploaded to Crime Stoppers online.



