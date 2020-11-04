Bikie hit with perjury charge

An infamous bikie has been hit with a perjury charge by Crime and Corruption Commission detectives investigating a prominent Gold Coast law firm.

ONE of Queensland's most infamous bikies has been hit with a perjury charge by Crime and Corruption Commission detectives investigating a prominent Gold Coast law firm.

Harley Barbaro, allegedly a member of the Mongols, is a client of high profile lawyer Campbell MacCallum and his firm Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers.

The firm is being investigated as part of a wide-ranging probe into the misuse of trust accounts.

A statement released by the CCC today said:

"Today a 27-year-old man from Ashmore was served a Notice To Appear in court to face one perjury charge following an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission into the activities of a Gold Coast based law firm," the statement said.

"As the investigation remains ongoing and this matter is now before the court, it is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further."

Lawyer Campbell MacCallum with his client Harley Barbaro at Southport Courthouse. Picture: Jerad Williams

It comes a day after another man, a 33-year-old formerly of Surfers Paradise, was also charged with perjury as part of the same investigation.

Both men will face court on November 30.

MacCallum was charged with possessing a dangerous drug in July after the CCC raided his home and allegedly found a quantity of cocaine.

He recently indicated in court that he would plead guilty.

And a bail application in July for one of his clients, Mitchell Craig Armstrong, heard that MacCallum's car had been fitted with surveillance equipment by investigators.

The court heard MacCallum had driven Armstrong home from court and the pair had stopped to pick up an "eight ball" of cocaine.

"It's alleged that the solicitor then drove to an address where the defendant obtained the cocaine," Magistrate Mark Howden told the court.

"The defendant returned to the vehicle a short time later and there was a discussion about the cocaine.

"It's then alleged that the defendant consumed the cocaine while in the vehicle with the other person."

Defence solicitor Campbell MacCallum (right), Harley Barbaro and Hayley Isabella Webb at Southport court. Photo: Scott Powick

Armstrong, 27, is accused of supplying the cocaine to his lawyer.

Solicitor Shaune Irving, a former colleague of MacCallum, is facing 10 counts of fraud, two counts of money laundering and four counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

He was also charged in March with perjury and three counts of making a false verified statement.

A month later he was charged with two further counts of perjury and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Investigators allege he lied when he stated his ex-girlfriend was driving his Mercedes-Benz when it was booked for speeding.

And late last month, the Brisbane Magistrates Court heard Irving had been picked up on a listening device in his car talking about pocketing cash payments and sourcing cocaine from a bikie associate.

Defence lawyer Shaune Irving outside court.

Irving has indicated he will fight the charges.

Barbaro was most recently represented by MMA Lawyers when he was charged with breaching bail for offences including consorting with alleged outlaw motorcycle gang members at a barber shop opening.

The raid on the barber shop also caused major problems for Broncos star Tevita Pangai Jnr, who attended the event in breach of the NRL's COVID-19 biosecurity bubble.

MacCallum was scathing of the raid when he spoke outside court at the time.

"I had emailed the police prior to the event and advised them that he would be there (at the barber shop) and the other persons would be there and they've unfortunately pounced on that and charged him with conditions, which of course deters him and maybe myself from informing of anything in the future," he said.

"It seemed a little bit unfair that he seems to be constantly harassed. He seems to be constantly targeted even when he proactively informs the police of his movements and his actions, they don't respond and they turn up and arrest him and keep him in custody."

Originally published as Bikie hit with perjury charge