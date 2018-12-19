Bikie so broke he couldn’t pay for own funeral

AN INFAMOUS Gold Coast bikie who liked to flaunt his wealth before his alleged murder with a "hot-shot" of drugs, has not left a cent to his former bikini model widow or his ex-wife and kids.

Richard Anthony Ciano, known as Ricky, formerly of Surfers Paradise, was so broke when his body was found in the back seat of his BMW in February last year that his estate can't even cover the $15,978 cost of his funeral, a court has heard.

The administrator of his estate has told the Supreme Court that the estate is "insolvent", with debts of $467,000 that cannot be paid.

Administrator Prudence Poole has asked the court for the green light to use the $11,091 cash she has found to pay $2770 to Ciano's father Tony, of Burleigh Heads, to partially repay him for his son's funeral, and the rest to lawyers for the ­estate.

Ciano, a former president of the Sydney chapter of the Rebels bikie gang, died aged 35 between February 13 and February 14 last year.

His body was found near Oberon, in western NSW, near a makeshift ice-lab hidden in a farmhouse.

Ricky Ciano and his wife Rachel.

In July, half-brothers, John Jamie Tozer, 33, and Daniel Michael Bushell, 44, were charged with his murder.

Ciano and wife Rachel moved to Surfers Paradise three years ago after he survived an attempt to murder him at his NSW Central Coast home.

His father earlier told the court that when his son died he had assets including "approximately $100,000 in cash" kept at his house, a $200,000 Range Rover, a 2013 Harley-Davidson "Night Rod", four Rolex watches, and the $100,000 BMW he was found dead in.

But Ms Poole told the court that the bike, the Bentley and a Range Rover Vogue had either been repossessed or were held by other people.

"It may be that this motorcycle should be reported stolen," she said.