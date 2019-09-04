Bikie’s blame game after child allegedly drank fantasy

A four-year-old boy alleged drank fantasy after finding a bottle of liquid in his bikie stepdad’s car.

A four-year-old boy alleged drank fantasy after finding a bottle of liquid in his bikie stepdad’s car.

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD boy drank the drug fantasy from a water bottle inside his bikie stepdad's car after they had shopped at Bunnings Warehouse, police allege.

However, when questioned, the accused Bandidos gang member allegedly said the child consumed an oily substance while in the hardware store at Robina.

After drinking the liquid, the boy vomited, fell unconscious and was rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital just before 9am on August 10.

Police were called when a man was spotted doing CPR on a child on the side of a Robina road a few blocks away.

It is alleged that when police searched the bikie's car, they found three bottles of a clear liquid. They claim at least one of bottles had the drug fantasy in it.

Police allege the boy's urine was tested and found to have traces of the drug fantasy.

The boy was placed in an induced coma but has made a full recovery.

The boy's stepdad, who cannot be named in order to protect the child, appeared in Southport Magistrates Court via videolink yesterday where he faced charges of negligent acts causing harm, possessing relevant substances or things and offences related to explosives.

Defence lawyer Dave Garrett, of Howden Saggers Lawyers and acting as a town agent for Cullen Lawyers, asked for the matter to be adjourned for two weeks.

He did not make a bail application.

The accused bikie is the partner of the boy's mother and lives with them both.

The boy allegedly drank the fantasy after the man had taken the child to the Robina Bunnings to pick up some items.

Police allege CCTV captured the boy leaving the store appearing healthy as he ate a packet of chips.

It is alleged the footage showed the boy drink from a bottle in the car.

The boy, who told the man he drank some "yucky water", was given water to "wash out his mouth," it is alleged.

CCTV allegedly captured the man's car leaving Bunnings.

Police searched the man's home later that afternoon and allegedly found seven containers with an unknown liquid and three 9mm bullets.

Magistrate Ron Kilner adjourned the matter to September 17.