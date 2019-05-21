You’re looking good enough to eat

A woman can be seen sitting in the water of Cahills Crossing. Picture: Charlotte Nansen

A WOMAN has offered herself up as croc bait after deciding it was a smart idea to sit in the shallows of Cahills Crossing.

The idiotic behaviour was caught on camera by Charlotte Nansen who watched on in disbelief as the woman relaxed in the water of the East Alligator River.

The woman, dressed in a bikini and hat with a drink in her hand, was with several people at the crossing on Saturday, May 11, about 2.30pm..

In the picture, a man can be seen with a barramundi in his hand while another woman stands ankle deep in the water.

In another photo, a man is shin deep in the water fishing while watching debris float by.

Several signs on either side of the causeway urge people to stay away from the water because of the high number of crocodiles living in the area.

Ms Nansen is a remote area nurse working in Gunbalanya.

She said it was not uncommon to get called out to help someone who had got themselves stuck while traversing the river.

"We get calls to go and fish people out of the water there all the time," she said.

"Usually they at least have the good grace to be in a vehicle that has gone off the crossing."

The last reported death at Cahills Crossing was in January 2017 when a 47-year-old man attempted to cross the river with two women.

His body was found about 2km downstream near a 3.5m crocodile. Cahills Crossing is known to be home to one of the densest crocodile populations in the world.

Professor Grahame Webb has previously told the NT News that for every crocodile you can see, there are "10 you can't".

Every year punters take a chance trying to cross the low-level crossing when the water level is too high and inevitably run into trouble.

Until a clean-up last year, car bodies scattered the river downstream of the crossing.

A Parks Australia spokeswoman said it was "disappointing to see people endangering themselves and others in this way".