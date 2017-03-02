Bill Byrne hits back at Rookwood Weir claims

BILL Byrne has welcomed the Federal Government's environmental approval of Rookwood Weir, but has hit back at claims the project is "shovel ready”.

The $300 million Central Queensland project has received approval under the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Act, meaning the water security project is now in the hands of the State Government.

Mr Byrne, the Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, welcomed the approval, but said government leaders and its regional representatives had previously over exaggerated the readiness of the project.

"It's interesting that the Deputy Prime Minister and Senator Canavan are talking up this federal environmental approval today when they have been telling us for months that the project is shovel ready,” Mr Byrne said .

"Clearly it wasn't.

"Michelle Landry (the LNP Member for Capricornia) has been claiming that the State Government has been holding up proceedings since last year - clearly false.

READ: ROOKWOOD EIS GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

"How could she claim that if there was no federal environmental approval until now.”

Mr Byrne said pressure from Ms Landry to begin Rookwood Weir was to the detriment of necessary procedures.

"It seems she was not only prepared to go ahead without a business case, but also without the appropriate environmental safeguards,” Mr Byrne said.

NEXT MOVE: The multi-million dollar Rookwood Weir project has moved a step closer after the state government approved the Environmental Impact Assessment. Declan Cooley

"These are the two requirements that will form my final view.

"Importantly, the current Rookwood Weir project is a Palaszczuk Government initiative and the community's number one water infrastructure priority for the region.”

The Federal Government has promised a conditional $130 million to the project, but requires the State Government to foot the remainder of the bill.

Assertions the money is already on the table and the project is "shovel ready” have been labelled spin and not correct by Mr Byrne.

"Federal funding is conditional on the completion of a robust evaluation process involving environmental assessment and a sound business case,” Mr Byrne said.

"That is exactly what the Palaszczuk Government is doing through an independent assessment from Building Queensland.

"The point of the business case for Rookwood Weir is to determine the feasibility of the proposed future water infrastructure project and I await its outcome.”