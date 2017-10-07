Bill Byrne 'noble' to stand down on his own terms - Douglas Rodgers

BILL Byrne's biggest threat in the upcoming State Election - Liberal National Party's Douglas Rodgers - has commended the former soldier's decision to put his health first.

In talking with The Morning Bulletin this morning, Mr Rodgers said "it's a noble thing to see him put his health and his family first”.

BILL BYRNE: Why I'm quitting politics

Premier: I could not ask Bill Byrne to risk his life

"It's always a shame to see people in bad health,” he said.

"I give it to Bill. He's going out on his terms. I hope he has a speedy recovery.”

Mr Rodgers, who worked for the Federal Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd for years before putting his hand up to run as an LNP candidate for the State seat of Rockhampton, said things like this always give an element of uncertainty to a political campaign.

"I still think Central Queensland wants a change,” he said.

As for this news triggering the possibility of One Nation Party selecting a candidate to run in the Rockhampton seat now, Mr Rodgers wasn't concerned.

"All I know is that I'm committed to Central Queensland,” he said.

Mr Rodgers said while One Nation had claimed it to was dedicated to CQ, the fact there has not been a candidate announced to run in the Rockhampton seat suggested otherwise.